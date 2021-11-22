Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Grieving Parents Scramble To Give Son Proper Burial Following Horrific Parkway Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Man Stopped For Busted Headlight Rats Out Prostitute In North Jersey: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Secaucus police
Secaucus police Photo Credit: Secaucus Police Facebook photo

A routine traffic stop led to prostitution charges for a Pennsylvania man and Ohio woman in North Jersey, police said.

Emmanuel Ojo-Powerson of Pocono Pines, PA, was spotted by Secaucus police officers stopped  on the side ramp of Paterson Plank Road onto Route 3 west around 1:05 a.m. Nov. 16, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

During the stop, the 34-year-old driver admitted he was at the Extended Stay Hotel on Plaza Drive engaging in prostitution, Miller said. Officers went to the hotel and found Crystal Hotlosz of Clairsville, OH, 41, the chief said.

Ojo-Powerson was charged with prostitution while Hotlosz faces the same, and money laundering, police said.

Ojo-Powerson was also issued three motor vehicle summonses was released from police custody. Hotlosz was served her complaint summons and was released from police custody. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.