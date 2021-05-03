PA Man Sat On Bench With Gun As Dog Burned On Grill, Police Say

A 49-year-old Northampton Township man is in custody after first responders found his dog charred on top of a grill, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Nikolay Lukyanchikov's Holly Knoll Drive home to find him sitting on a bench with a gun near a burning couch and fire pit around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, according to Northampton Township police.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers noticed an animal -- later determined to be Lukyanchikov's dog -- badly burned on top of a small metal charcoal grill, police said.

Lukyanchikov was taken into custody and was subsequently sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1 million.

