PA Man Pleads Guilty In Armed North Jersey Chase, Route 78 Crash That Injured 3

A PA man pleaded guilty to eluding, assault by auto and various weapons offenses after leading police on an armed North Jersey chase ending with a crash that injured three people.

Demarcus A. Caldwell, 35, led New Jersey State Police on a high-speed chase through Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties before crashing into two vehicles on Route 78 in Clinton Township and injuring three people, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Caldwell, of Bethlehem, was found with a 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody.

Caldwell pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and fourth-degree assault by auto, Robeson said.

A plea deal offered by the state recommends a sentence of seven years in state prison with one year of parole ineligibility.

Caldwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.

