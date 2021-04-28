PA Man Arrested For Calling Woman 45 Times In One Day, State Police Say

A man with a history of abuse was charged with harassment after calling a woman 45 times in one day, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Cumberland County.

Brian Knouse, 44 of Mechanicsburg, PA, was arrested in South Middletown Township on April 26 after attempting to contact a woman 45 times in a 24-hour period, police say.

Knouse went to the woman’s home even after she told him to stop contacting her, says PSP.

Knouse has a pattern criminal behavior, having previously plead guilty to charges in York and Cumberland counties for public intoxication, DUIs, harassment and assaults starting in 2016 according to court documents.

He first made local headlines for his abusive behavior after he held his wife against the wall while she was holding their 3-year-old child in front of their 11-year-old child, according to an affidavit of probable cause says YorkDailyRecord.

He currently has open cases in York County related to two separate 2018 incidents; one is for assault and harassment, and the other is for indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors, as stated in court documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.