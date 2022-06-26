PA Man, 27, Seriously Hurt In Fiery Garden State Parkway Crash

A 27-year-old driver from Allentown, PA was seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, June 26, authorities said.

Mafer Fermin Pena was rear-ended by an Acura near mile post 137.9 on the northbound side of the highway in Cranford around 4:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The Mazda traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, and the Acura subsequently caught fire.

Pena was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.