PA Driver Was Drunk During Warren County Crash That Damaged Bridge, Police Say

A driver from Pennsylvania was more than three times the legal BAC limit when she crashed into a flatbed tow truck and caused serious damage to a bridge in Warren County, authorities said.

The Lopatcong Township Fire Company responded to the crash in the westbound lanes on the bridge passing over Route 57 around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, DailyVoice.com reported.

A follow-up investigation found that Katherine Nardone, 41, collided with a flatbed tow truck in a Honda Civic before both vehicles struck the concrete bridge railing, Lopatcong Township Police said.

Nardone, of the 500 block of Ferry Street in Easton, subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, and she was found to have a blood alcohol content of .27, according to police.

Nardone was arrested and charged with DWI, careless driving, and failure to maintain lane. She was released to a friend pending an appearance in Lopatcong Township Municipal Court.

Meanwhile, the right lane remains closed pending bridge repairs, police said.

