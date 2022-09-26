PA Driver Accused Of Killing 2 During H2Oi Has Slew Of Traffic Violations Dating Back To 2005

A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey.

Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records show. His first charge was for unsafe driving in 2005, which was followed by charges for wearing a seatbelt, jumping a red light, blocking traffic, parking in a bus zone, not having a license or insurance card in the car, and improper turning.

All of these charges led to a suspended driver's license which he was charged for during traffic stops in 2011, 2013, and 2020, according to court dockets. It appears that all of his charges were in New Jersey, court records detail. He never hurt anyone else or himself — until H2oi.

White was driving a silver 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, when he hit the pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.

The 18-year-old pedestrian, Lindsay Weakland, of Carlisle, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Civic, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, NJ, was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead. White was apprehended while fleeing, according to the police.

He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of laws to protect public safety. He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

The charge of "knowing leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death," was recalled as of Monday, Sept. 26.

He did frequently attend car events according to his Facebook profile. People have been commenting on some of his old posts in light of this deadly turn of events. One commenter says, "Was it worth it. Hope you rot in jail" and another says, "Happy now..rot in hell tried to run from the scene."

White's court date is scheduled at Wildwood Municipal Court on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m., court records show. You can learn more about the victims and how you can help their families here.

