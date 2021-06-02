Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Oxygen Tank Fire Caused By Newark Man Trying To Smoke Cigarette

Cecilia Levine
Cigarette
Cigarette Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Newark man trying to smoke cigarette instead ignited a fire to his oxygen tank Saturday morning, reports say.

The man had burns on his face when firefighters arrived to the scene on the 60s block of Mount Pleasant Avenue around 8 a.m., RLS Media reports.

He had reportedly been trying to smoke a cigarette while oxygen was being administered, the report says.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, RLS Media says.

