Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Owners Made It Easy For Pair To Take Cash, Checks, Cellphones From Vehicles, Clifton PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mauricio Mejia, Christian Martinez
Mauricio Mejia, Christian Martinez Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

Clifton patrol officers captured two men and recovered a trove of valuables taken from at least eight vehicles that they said their owners had left unlocked.

Among the items taken with little effort were cash, checks, cellular phones, a purse, power tools and a tablet, they said.

Officers were responding to a report of a vehicle burglary on Clinton Avenue when they spotted Mauricio Mejia, 18, of Clifton and Christian Martinez, 19, of Passaic, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Seeing police, both ran behind a nearby commercial building, Bracken said.

The officers quickly found and grabbed them, he said.

Mejia and Martinez were charged with several counts of burglary and theft and released pending hearings.

Bracken, meanwhile, warned vehicle owners not to become victims.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of ensuring that your vehicles are secured at ALL times,” he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.