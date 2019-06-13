Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Owner Of Nutley Tanning Salon Secretly Filmed Clients, Prosecutor Says

Paul Milo
Martino Poli
Martino Poli Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

The owner of a Nutley tanning salon was arrested on drug possession and other charges, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Martino Poli, 38, of Stanhope, owns the Sun of a Beach salon on Franklin Avenue and was being held at the Essex County jail.

Police began to investigate the business after a female customer reported seeing a camera lens in the tanning bed she was using. The camera appeared to be recording her, the woman said.

Police searched the business Wednesday and found “surreptitious recording devices,” the prosecutor’s office said. Police also allegedly found cocaine and marijuana.

Poli has been charged with invasion of privacy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of narcotics. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A former Nutley resident, Patricia Krentcil, who gained international notoriety for her heavily bronzed appearance after she was charged for bringing her five-year-old daughter to a tanning salon with her, tried to purchase a stake in the business a few years ago, the New York Post reported.

Krentcil, who now lives in Florida, is reportedly suffering from a serious, life-threatening illness.

