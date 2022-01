A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 78 Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The truck overturned in the westbound lanes east of Exit 7 to Route 173 in Bethlehem Township around 9 a.m., according to 511NJ.

Delays of between 15 and 20 minutes were being reported as of 12 p.m.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the crash scene.

