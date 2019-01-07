Overnight Fire Damages Waldwick Pizza

Sprinklers at a Waldwick pizzeria kept a blaze at bay until borough firefighters could douse it around midnight Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters forced open the rear door of Waldwick Pizza to get at flames in the back of the restaurant at the Farmers Market shopping center on Wyckoff Avenue.

A second alarm brought additional manpower to the smoky blaze.

No injuries were reported. Authorities were investigating the cause.

