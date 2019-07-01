Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood PD: Neighbor, Children, Police Rescue Woman Repeatedly Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Overnight Fire Damages Waldwick Pizza, Fills Adjacent Businesses With Smoke

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fire broke out at Waldwick Pizza around midnight, responders said.
The fire broke out at Waldwick Pizza around midnight, responders said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Waldwick FD

Sprinklers at a Waldwick pizzeria kept a blaze at bay until borough firefighters could douse it around midnight Monday, authorities said.

Smoke poured through Waldwick Pizza, as well as the adjacent Waldwick Bar and Liquors, Waldwick Wash and Dry and Giant Farmers Market on Wyckoff Avenue.

Firefighters forced open the pizzeria's rear door to get at the flames, which were tamped by sprinklers.

A second alarm brought additional manpower to the smoky blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Borough Police Officer Jake Wanamaker was on patrol when he heard the alarm, saw the fire and alerted emergency responders, Lt. Thomas Dowling said.

Authorities were investigating the cause, the lieutenant said.

"The Health Department also was notified and was conducting a follow-up investigation," Dowling said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.