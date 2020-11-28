'Outrageous': 12-Year-Old Boy Struck By Stray Bullet In Newark Home

A stray bullet that flew through the window of a home struck and injured a 12-year-old boy Friday night in Newark's Central Ward, sparking outrage across the city.

The boy was inside a home at 70-96 17th Ave., when the bullet entered from under a window where the victim was located around 9:55 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment, and is "lucky to be alive," Ambrose said.

“I’m outraged at the number of illegal handguns that are used to commit violence on our streets,” Ambrose added. “We have recovered 450 illegal firearms this year, surpassing the number of guns we took off the streets last year, but guns are still too easily accessible from other states.”

An unoccupied suspect vehicle was recovered by police, and detectives are following all leads, the police director said.

Several variables contribute to the number of illegal guns used in committing violent crimes, Ambrose said.

“Often, these guns have been stolen from people who own them legally," he said. "And, COVID-19 isn’t helping, with the early release of offenders who are now re-offending.

"We will do our part and continue arresting these individuals, but it’s bizarre that so many firearms end up in the wrong hands.

“When a child gets shot in one of our neighborhoods,” that’s when we all should be up in arms,” Ambrose said.

“Police and community need to work together to get these guns off our streets.”

