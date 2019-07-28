Outrage Spreads After Vernon Police Officer Shoots, Kills Dog 'Hiro' Outside His Home

Shock and outrage spread through Vernon after a police officer shot and killed a dog outside of his home.

The Labrador named "Hiro" -- who was previously a rescue dog with "Eleventh Hour Rescue" -- had gotten loose in the Scenic Lakes community when an officer came to help capture him late Saturday afternoon, Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery wrote in a Facebook post detailing the shooting.

Police told a BDRR official the dog was foaming at the mouth when he charged at the officer -- who was "scared s***less."

That's when the officer fired his gun, killing the dog, the rescue said.

Vernon Mayor Harry J Shortway said authorities were investigating the incident.

BDRR's post had garnered thousands of comments as of Sunday morning.

"Hiro was in his own yard when the officer arrived and followed the officer out into the street where he was shot and killed," the post said.

"It was 89 degrees at the time and this particular lab has a bad underbite which naturally makes his bottom jaw protrude so his teeth are exposed all the time, even when he's happy to see someone."

Police were not immediately available when Daily Voice called Sunday morning.

"The death of a pet is always sad no matter what the circumstances and our thoughts and prayers for comfort are with all parties involved," the mayor said.

