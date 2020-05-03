Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Out-Of-Town Teens Struck By Lifeguard Vehicle On Long Beach Island

Jerry DeMarco
Ship Bottom police
Ship Bottom police Photo Credit: Ship Bottom PD

A beach patrol vehicle hit two out-of-town girls who were sunning themselves in Ship Bottom, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania girls -- one 14, the other 15 -- were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated before being released to their families, borough police said.

The 22-year-old driver from Barnegat was charged with reckless driving and given a court date, they said.

Ship Bottom's beaches have remained closed to non-residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Walkers or joggers must carry special passes obtained from the borough.

The vehicle hit the girls on the 26th Street beach around 1 p.m. Saturday, police said. A landing zone was set up at at the Ethel A. Jacobsen Elementary School field.

