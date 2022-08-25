Contact Us
Breaking News: Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
DV Pilot Police & Fire

'Out Of Control' Six Flags Rollercoaster Leaves 16 Hurt (DEVELOPING)

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
The Jersey Devil Coaster
The Jersey Devil Coaster Photo Credit: Provided/ Six Flags Great Adventure

At least 16 people were reported hurt when a roller coaster lurched forward at Six Flags Amusement Park, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Initial reports said that all of the injuries were minor when the El Toro Roller Coaster "jerked forward" while unloading riders. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at the park in Jackson. El Toro is a high-speed wooden coaster that was recently brought back to the park after nearly a decade.

A woman claiming she was on the ride described it as "out of control." At least 14 people had been taken to area hospitals, an unconfirmed report said.

CHECK  BACK FOR UPDATES

