Out-Of-Control Sedan Goes Over Wall, Slams Into Hackensack Apartment Building Support Column

An out-of-control sedan hit a parked car, barreled through a fence, cleared a three-foot wall and finally slammed into the portico of a Hackensack apartment building Thursday afternoon.

The 58-year-old Lodi driver was hospitalized with a wrist injury and chest pains after the mishap at the Prospect Towers Apartments on Prospect Avenue around 2 p.m., police said.

The driver was backing out of a space when her 2012 Nissan Altima struck a parked car, authorities said.

She then hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the sedan through a fence, over a retaining wall, through the parking lot and into a building entrance, where it damaged a support column, they said.

She was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A city building inspector was summoned.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.