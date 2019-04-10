Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Optimum Employee, 24, Hit By Car In Hackensack

The Optimum employee was struck outside 10 Orchard Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An Optimum service tech was bleeding from the forehead and complaining of pain after she was struck by a car in Hackensack on Friday, authorities said.

The 24-year-old victim was conscious after being struck by a 2018 Honda Civic driven by a 36-year-old Hackensack man in front of 10 Orchard Street around 8:30 a.m., city police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and further evaluation.

No summonses were issued.

