Northern Valley Daily Voice
'Operation Dunder Mifflin' Nets 9 Scranton Sex Offenders, US Marshals Say

Cecilia Levine
Rafael Aguilu, Ricardo Reid, Almond Santos and Bradley Runk.
Rafael Aguilu, Ricardo Reid, Almond Santos and Bradley Runk. Photo Credit: US Marshals Office

Nine sex offenders living in Scranton, PA were arrested in a multi-agency operation called "Operation Dunder Mifflin."

The undercover sting pays homage to NBC's "The Office," which is set in a paper company called "Dunder Mifflin."

While the paper company itself was fake, the operation was very real.

The US Marshals Service (USMS) coordinated with the Scranton Police Department – supported by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Megan’s Law Section – to verify the registered home addresses of 219 registered sex offenders living in and around Scranton between Aug. 2 and Sept. 17.

Thirteen of these offenders were found to be in violation of sex offender registration laws – nine were arrested and four are sought for the violations. Those arrested include:

  • Evan Bolthouse, a 22-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.
  • Israel Capeless-Medina, a 39-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.
  • Christopher Cigna, a 44-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Sexual Abuse of Children.
  • Heather Laracuente-Ellingwood, a 41-year-old Scranton woman who was required to register for a conviction of Statutory Rape in New York.
  • Joseph Maurer, a 24-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Corruption of Minors.
  • Charles Prymock, a 35-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.
  • Dale Thomas, a 48-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.
  • Kevin Sanford, a 43-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for Sexual Abuse in New York.
  • And, Ronald Williams, a 53-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Four offenders sought for the outstanding warrants include:

  • Rafael Aguilu, a 43-year-old Scranton who was required to register for a conviction of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.
  • Ricardo Reid, a 47-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of a 2nd degree sex offense in North Carolina.
  • Bradley Runk, a 20-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Corruption of Minors.
  • And, Almond Santos, a 30-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.

Anyone with information about these, or other fugitives, is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

