Online Threat To Park Ridge High School Staffer Brings SWAT Units, Activates Shelter-In-Place

An online threat to staff at Park Ridge High School proved unfounded, said authorities who activated a shelter-in-place Thursday as a precaution.

All school activities were canceled for the remainder of the day after borough police, assisted by two roving Bergen County Regional SWAT units and their police colleagues from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake, responded, Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

The tactical squad helped escort the students during dismissal, the captain said.

An investigation into the source was continuing, he said.

Anyone who has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to email cpuglis@parkridgepolice.com .

