Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Heartbreaking: Bergen Groups Seek Help Saving Life Of Emaciated Dog Found In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Reported Dead In Parsippany Garden Apartment Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
162 Rutgers Lane, Parsippany
162 Rutgers Lane, Parsippany Photo Credit: COURTESY: Rob Munson

One person reportedly was killed in a fire in a Parsippany garden apartment Sunday afternoon.

A firefighter refused medical attention for a cut sustained battling the first-floor Rutgers Lane blaze, which broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m., responders said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down within a half-hour, after which firefighters summoned investigators.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit was investigating. The Morris County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation unit collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included Boonton, Montville. Morris Plains and Whippany firefighters.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.