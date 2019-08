One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash during the morning rush in Hawthorne.

A Volkwagen took down a street sign and hit a light pole Lafayette and Warburton avenues around 8:15 a.m.

Both the VW and the Nissan were towed from the scene.

Hawthorne police, DPW workers and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded, along with an ambulance from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

