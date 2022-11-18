One Flown To Trauma Center As Crews Douse Massive Hunterdon County House Fire (PHOTOS)

One person was airlifted to a trauma center as crews doused a fully-involved house fire in Hunterdon County on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Scroll for photos).

The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the blaze on Northwood Drive, the squad said. Initial reports came in around 10 p.m.

Firefighters helped the occupant exit the home where South Branch Emergency Services took over and determined that the victim needed to be flown to a trauma center, HBFD said.

Crews continued to knock down the quickly spreading blaze as other members were tasked with “evacuating and protecting the endanger exposures” to ensure only one exposure was damaged from severe heat.

Exploding propane tanks added an “extra touch” as well, the department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene:

Assisting agencies include the Clinton Fire Company, Califon Fire Company, Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Township Fire Dept, South Branch Emergency Services, Annandale Fire Company, Med Evac, Hunterdon County Paramedics, and the Hunterdon County Fire Coordinators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.