One Extricated, 2 Others Hospitalized In Serious Morris County Crash (PHOTOS)

One person had to be extricated and two others were hospitalized following a serious crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash during the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the department said.

Crew members stabilized the vehicle and used a cross ram technique to remove the b-pillar from the victim.

The patient was then taken by Saint Clare’s Health to Morristown Medical Center while two other victims were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center for treatment, the department said.

Assisting agencies include the Washington Township Police Department and the Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad.

