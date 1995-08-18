Contact Us
One Dog Dies, Other Survives Englewood House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
The 61-year-old Englewood homeowner got out safely with one of his dogs, but not the other.
The 61-year-old Englewood homeowner got out safely with one of his dogs, but not the other. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood FD

UPDATE: One dog died while another survived a weekend fire that severely damaged an Englewood home, authorities said.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of Saturday’s morning’s three-alarm West Demarest Avenue blaze, which did most of its damage to the kitchen and first floor of the 2½ -story home, City Fire Chief Erik S. Enersen said.

The 61-year-old homeowner got out safely with one of his dogs, Enersen said.

Responders tried in vain to revive the other dog, who was found under an upstairs bed, the chief said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in under two hours, Enersen said.

Englewood firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

“The building department was notified to respond to officially post the structure as uninhabitable,” Enersen said.

