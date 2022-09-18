Contact Us
One Dead, Two Airlifted In Route 80 Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP medevac
NJSP medevac Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

One person was killed and several injured, some seriously, in a Route 80 crash Sunday, Sept. 18 on Route 80, authorities said.

A Toyota Venza was westbound when it veered off the road and struck a tree around 8:40 a.m. near milepost 8.4, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The front seat passenger died while two backseat passengers, a 28-year-old woman from Williamsville, NY, and a 28-year-old North Carolina resident, suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to nearby hospitals, Slota said.

The driver, a Cheektowaga, NY resident, age 27, suffered moderate injuries.

No further information was available as of 4 p.m. The investigation was ongoing. 

