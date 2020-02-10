One Dead, One Wounded In Paterson Street Shooting

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

The Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit cordoned off the scene. Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A 24-year-old Paterson man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting Thursday night, authorities confirmed.

Responders furiously tried to resuscitate Kelvin Mejia after finding him in the street at the corner of 20th Avenue and East 29th Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Mejia was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a release Friday.

The second victim, 29, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and remained there after surgery, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified.

They did ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch whoever was responsible is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120

