One Dead In Newark House Fire, Another Seriously Hurt

Dozens of firefighters responded to a multi-family Newark residence Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fire broke out at 388 Summer Ave. shortly before 6 a.m. Sixty-five firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze before it was brought under control around 6:40 a.m.

One person jumped from a window to escape the blaze, according to media reports.

Firefighters also discovered a deceased male on the first floor of the home. A second person suffered serious injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries.

Two animals also died in the fire.

A total of seven adults were displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.