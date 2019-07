A person died in a fire that broke out at a home in South Orange early Friday morning, WABC 7 reported.

The fire, at a home on Ward Place, started shortly before 3 a.m. Video from the scene shows both floors of the home heavily damaged by fire.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.