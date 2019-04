A fire at a home in Cranford claimed one person Thursday afternoon, police said.

The fire broke out at a Brookdale Place home around 3 p.m. Firefighters from Cranford and several neighboring towns responded to the scene, police said. The victim was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday.

