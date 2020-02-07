Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Dead, Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting, Black Truck Sought

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A 25-year-old Paterson man was killed and four other young men wounded overnight Thursday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Authorities were looking for a four-door black truck that sped down Jefferson Street following the shooting at the corner of North Main Street just after midnight.

Witnesses said an automatic rifle was used.

All five victims were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

The 25-year-old victim “succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital,”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The wounded were also all city men -- ages 19, 21, 22 and 26 – all of whom were in stable condition, authorities said.

