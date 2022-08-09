One Dead, Five Hurt When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)

One person was killed and five were injured when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway at milepost 93.1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

The bus went off the road to the right and overturned onto the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

