One Dead, At Least Two Injured In Crash Off Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
NJ State Police can be seen above and below the crash scene off Route 80 in Paterson.
NJ State Police can be seen above and below the crash scene off Route 80 in Paterson. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

One victim was dead and at least two others injured when a vehicle rolled off Route 80 in Paterson Sunday night, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed into the woods on the Route 19 ramp from Grand Avenue below the westbound highway shortly after 9 p.m.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle so EMS could treat the surviving victims, responders said.

Paterson and New Jersey State Police also responded.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

