One Dead, Another Wounded In Overnight Paterson Shooting

One of two men shot overnight Sunday in Paterson died, authorities said.

Keeping with her previous procedure, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes didn’t say whether they had any suspects in custody or identified in the 1:30 a.m. shooting atr the corner of Ellison and Cianci Street near the Lou Costello memorial.

Pronounced dead at the scene was city resident Richard Henry, 38, Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a release.

Wounded was Carlos Munoz, 23, also of Paterson, who was in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said. Responders said he was shot in the leg.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the release says. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Both asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities contact the prosecutor’s office at its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org , or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

