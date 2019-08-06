Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
One Dead, Another Injured In Paterson Street Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
The victim was struck several times near the corner of 12th Avenue and East 22nd Street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

One man was killed and another was injured in a Monday night Paterson street shooting, authorities confirmed.

Dashon Mayfield, 30, was struck several times near the corner of 12th Avenue and East 22nd Street just after 10:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

He was pronounced dead soon after at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, they said.

A second victim, Tymir Leary, also 30, showed up at St. Joe's with what responders said were gunshot wounds in his leg.

Leary was admitted in stable condition, Valdes and Oswald said.

They didn’t say whether they had any suspects either in custody or at large.

The killing came less than 24 hours after another man was shot in the back a half-dozen or so blocks away. He died of his injuries Monday morning.

Valdes asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help in the killings contact her office’s confidential tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

