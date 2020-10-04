Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
One Dead, 2 Critically Injured When Seaplane Crashes Into Long Island Sound Pier In Queens

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
On the pier near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens.
On the pier near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens. Photo Credit: News4 NY

One person was killed and two others critically injured when a small seaplane crashed into a pier Sunday afternoon on the Long Island Sound in Queens, authorities confirmed.

Jet skiers reportedly helped pull three victims from the wreckage after the single-engine Cessna 182 came down on the Beechhurst Yacht Club pier between the Throgs Neck and Whitestone bridges around 3 p.m.

The FDNY confirmed that one of the victims died but didn't say whether it was the pilot or a passenger.

