Old Tappan Police: How Are We Doing?

Old Tappan residents and merchants are invited to assess the borough's police department as part of a process known as accreditation.

Members of the department and borough employees also are encouraged to call during the scheduled phone-in period from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

THE NUMBER: (201) 664-1223

Telephone comments will be fielded by an assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, whose members will examine “all aspects of the Old Tappan Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” Chief Joseph J. Tracy said.

Comments are limited to 5 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with the accreditation standards,” the chief said.

You could also email Capt. Robert Wacht at bwacht@oldtappanpolice.org, Tracy said.

Or you could write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 11,000 Lincoln Drive West, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053, he said.

Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s "best practice" standards is "part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” the chief said.

Accreditation "results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs," Tracy added.

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

For instance, the department must meet 105 standards -- for prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody, among other functions.

A team of law enforcement officers will visit the department on Jan. 30 to “review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” said Harry J. Delgado, the program manager.

They will then report to the commission, which determines whether to grant accreditation, he said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the accreditation standards, Delgado said.

Information about the standards can be obtained by calling Capt. Wacht at (201) 664-1223.

