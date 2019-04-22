Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Rollover Driver Who Hit Sign, Broke Pole Outside Garfield HS Was On Phone, Police Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

OFFICIAL: Garfield Woman, 58, Jumped To Death From IKEA Parking Garage In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The woman drove to the top of the Ikea parking garage in Paramus sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The woman drove to the top of the Ikea parking garage in Paramus sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ava Gallucio

UPDATE: A 58-year-old Garfield woman whose body was found at the bottom of the IKEA parking garage in Paramus before dawn Monday jumped to her death, police said.

A parking lot sweeper service employee found her body on the Route 17 side of the building at the foot of the parking garage just after 4:30 a.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Police found her car on the top level of the parking deck.

Investigators determined that she'd driven to the top of the Ikea parking garage sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, Ehrenberg said.

"At some point, she locked the car that she had arrived in and jumped from the top floor of the garage," he said.

"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at this time it is believed that no other persons were involved," the chief said.

His detectives were joined by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.