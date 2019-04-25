Officers From Pascack Valley Towns Get Special 'Micro-Training' On Domestic Violence Incidents

More than 40 police officers from seven Pascack Valley towns attended a special "micro-training" session in River Vale on how to handle domestic violence incidents.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Jessica Gomperts, who runs her office’s Domestic Violence Unit, discussed complete and proper investigations.

River Vale police were joined by their colleagues from Hillsdale, Montvale, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, Westwood, and Woodcliff Lake.

The local venue and succinct nature of “micro-training” -- the first of its kind in the Pascack Valley area -- enabled on- and off-duty officers to attend, River Vale Police Lt. John DeVoe said.

“It was great to see so many officers – especially the younger ones – come out and take a genuine interest in this training,” DeVoe said.

“In this day and age, it’s absolutely necessary that local police departments work closely together,” the lieutenant said. “This training is a great example of how sharing resources benefits everyone involved.

“We look forward to hosting similar classes in the future.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.