OFF THE HOOK: Tow Truck Driver Run Over In Fairview

A tow truck driver was run over by a vehicle he was trying to hitch Tuesday morning in Fairview, authorities said.

Police found him conscious and alert – with tire marks across his stomach – after the mishap at Morningside Avenue and South Bergen Boulevard shortly before 8:30 a.m., Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The driver was in the process of hooking up the parked vehicle when it began to roll, Kahn said.

“He tried to stop it and the left rear tire rolled over his abdomen,” the chief said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Kahn said weren’t considered life-threatening.

