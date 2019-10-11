Off-Duty Trooper Gives Life-Saving CPR At Prudential Center

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper who once saved a woman from a knife-wielding man in a car revived another woman who had collapsed and stopped breathing in a restroom at the Prudential Center over the weekend, authorities said.

Trooper Cassandra Pugh was attending an event at the arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 when she heard someone calling for help in a nearby bathroom, New Jersey State Police said.

She immediately ran inside and found a woman lying on the floor unconscious and not breathing.

Without hesitation, Pugh began performing CPR with assistance from an off-duty Mansfield Township police officer and the victim's family members.

Pugh continued CPR until EMTs arrived with an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Pugh and the EMTs used the AED to deliver two shocks. After several more and rounds of CPR, the victim regained a pulse and started to breathe.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Newark where she was last listed in stable condition and expected to recover.

In 2017, Pugh and other law enforcement officers were honored for saving a woman from a knife-wielding man in Puerto Rico.

"Trooper Pugh used her training and experience to deliver immediate care to the victim that undoubtedly helped save the woman's life," NJSP said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.