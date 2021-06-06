Off-Duty State Trooper Subdues Knife-Wielding Man In Dunkin Donuts Parking Lot

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper subdued a man with a knife during an altercation in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts last month.

Det. Sgt. Michael Nelson overheard two men arguing behind his car in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts in Freehold, and noticed one of them brandish a large knife and threaten the other man on May 28, authorities said.

Nelson -- of the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office -- got out of his car, approached the suspect and identified himself as a New Jersey State Trooper.

Nelson ordered the man to drop the knife, but the man retreated to his vehicle.

Without concern for his own safety, Nelson continued toward the suspect, pulled him from his vehicle, and successfully disarmed and subdued him, authorities said.

A short time later, members of the Freehold Township Police Department arrived on scene and arrested the man.

"As a result of his quick and decisive actions, DSG Nelson deescalated a potentially deadly situation. His actions are in the finest traditions of the New Jersey State Police, Honor, Duty, and Fidelity," NJSP said.

