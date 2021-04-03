Off-Duty Phillipsburg Police Officer Dominic Belcastro Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A Phillipsburg police officer died in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Dominic “Dom” Belcastro was riding a Harley-Davidson and had the right of way while heading eastbound on Route 22, according to Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer, who witnessed the crash, NJ.com reports.

A woman in a 2000 Toyota Camry was stopped at Fifth Street, when a vehicle in the right lane of the highway drove past the intersection, and the Toyota tried crossing into the turnaround near the post office immediately after that, the outlet said citing the prosecutor.

Belcastro put the the bike down on the road -- apparently a common crash evasion tactic -- but struck the vehicle as the motorcycle slid past and stopped after the intersection, NJ.com reports.

"We are in a loss for words for the tragic loss of our dear friend, Dominic Belcastro. Thank you for the years of friendship and patronage. You will forever be missed." The Gentlemen's Barbershop

The off-duty officer, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says.

Flags in Phillipsburg were lowered to half staff Sunday in Belcastro's honor.

Belcastro is survived by his wife, Kristen Belcastro, two daughters, his parents and a younger brother, and countless friends, relatives and colleagues.

