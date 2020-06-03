Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Charge Longtime Hudson County Political Fixer Tied To JC Mayor With Tax Evasion
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Off-Duty Morris County Detective Rescues Woman From Route 3 Bridge

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Morris County Prosecutor's Office detective Luis Goncalves
Morris County Prosecutor's Office detective Luis Goncalves Photo Credit: Luis Goncalves

A detective with the Morris County prosecutor's office was honored for saving a woman's life while off duty, authorities said.

Luis Goncalves was driving on Route 3 when he saw a woman sitting with her feet dangling off of an overpass on May 20, a spokesperson with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Fearing she was trying to commit suicide, Goncalves reported the incident to local police and identified himself as a detective with the MCPO.

The woman -- who spoke Spanish -- tried walking toward the busy highway but was stopped, as Goncalves helped translate, Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said.

Goncalves noticed she was slurring her speech and was incoherent, and authorities later found she was in possession of drugs.

The woman was secured by Lyndhurst police officers for further investigation, Knapp said

"The heroic lifesaving actions of Detective Goncalves while off duty undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring," Knapp said.

"He and all of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are unreservedly dedicated to protecting and preserving the safety of our residents. I am very proud to recognize Detective Goncalves for his service under very adverse circumstances."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.