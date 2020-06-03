Off-Duty Morris County Detective Rescues Woman From Route 3 Bridge

A detective with the Morris County prosecutor's office was honored for saving a woman's life while off duty, authorities said.

Luis Goncalves was driving on Route 3 when he saw a woman sitting with her feet dangling off of an overpass on May 20, a spokesperson with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Fearing she was trying to commit suicide, Goncalves reported the incident to local police and identified himself as a detective with the MCPO.

The woman -- who spoke Spanish -- tried walking toward the busy highway but was stopped, as Goncalves helped translate, Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said.

Goncalves noticed she was slurring her speech and was incoherent, and authorities later found she was in possession of drugs.

The woman was secured by Lyndhurst police officers for further investigation, Knapp said

"The heroic lifesaving actions of Detective Goncalves while off duty undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring," Knapp said.

"He and all of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are unreservedly dedicated to protecting and preserving the safety of our residents. I am very proud to recognize Detective Goncalves for his service under very adverse circumstances."

