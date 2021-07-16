Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Morton Otundo Killed In Crash

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed in a crash early Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 440 at Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 2:20 a.m.

The officer was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he died, sources with knowledge of the incident said.

Daily Voice sources identified the officer as Morton Otundo.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit & JCPD are investigating a 2-vehicle collision that occurred this morning just before 2 am at the intersection of Communipaw Ave & Woodward St in #jerseycity in which an off-duty JCPD Officer was killed. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) July 16, 2021

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.