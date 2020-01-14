Off-Duty Corrections Officer Arrested In Newark Stabbing That Left Victim Critical

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Miesha Robinson was off-duty when police responded to Leslie Street near Chancellor Avenue around 1:30 p.m. last Saturday, on reports of a stabbing, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.
A 34-year-old state corrections officer was arrested in connection with stabbing that left another woman in critical condition, authorities said.

Miesha Robinson was off-duty from her job at the Northern State Prison when police responded to Leslie Street near Chancellor Avenue around 1:30 p.m. last Saturday, on reports of a stabbing, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Robinson threatened the victim's life and stabbed her during an argument, Ambrose said.

The victim remains in critical condition at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, authorities said.

Robinson was taken into custody after EMS members told police she was trying to leave an ambulance on Clinton Avenue.

She was immediately arrested as a suspect in the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault,  weapons charges and terroristic threats.

