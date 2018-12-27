Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

OD Victim Revived After Ringing Saddle Brook Doorbells: Her 2nd Narcan Save In Three Days

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
It was the second time in three days that police used Narcan to save her.
It was the second time in three days that police used Narcan to save her. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A drug user who'd just gotten off a bus in Saddle Brook was revived by responding police officers after she suffered a drug overdose while ringing doorbells looking for help Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It was the second time in three days that police used Narcan to save her.

The 31-year-old New York City woman passed out on the NJ Transit bus, awoke, then got off on Saddle River Road near Cambridge Avenue, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Residents called police after she began ringing doorbells, he said.

Officers who found the woman unresponsive administered NARCAN, which brought her around, the chief said.

The Saddle Brook Ambulance Corps took her to Hackensack University Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, he said.

Clifton police revived the same woman after she overdosed in their town on Thursday, the chief said.

“Hopefully this woman can get the treatment and rehabilitation she apparently desperately needs," Kugler said.

******

ALSO SEE: A Saddle Brook Walmart customer was caught with $3,660 in counterfeit bills after trying to pay with bogus fifties, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/seemed-real-walmart-customer-caught-with-3660-in-counterfeit-bills-saddle-brook-pd-says/746284/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.