OD Victim Revived After Ringing Saddle Brook Doorbells: Her 2nd Narcan Save In Three Days

A drug user who'd just gotten off a bus in Saddle Brook was revived by responding police officers after she suffered a drug overdose while ringing doorbells looking for help Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It was the second time in three days that police used Narcan to save her.

The 31-year-old New York City woman passed out on the NJ Transit bus, awoke, then got off on Saddle River Road near Cambridge Avenue, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Residents called police after she began ringing doorbells, he said.

Officers who found the woman unresponsive administered NARCAN, which brought her around, the chief said.

The Saddle Brook Ambulance Corps took her to Hackensack University Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, he said.

Clifton police revived the same woman after she overdosed in their town on Thursday, the chief said.

“Hopefully this woman can get the treatment and rehabilitation she apparently desperately needs," Kugler said.

