Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said.

Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said.

The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.

Ocean County Sheriff’s officers and Silverton First Aid Squad also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

