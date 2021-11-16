Ocean City Sergeant Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Indicted By Grand Jury

A Cape May County grand jury has indicted a longtime Ocean City police sergeant and youth sports coach of sexually assaulting a minor for five years, authorities said.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 51, of Marmora -- who has been suspended since he was arrested in April -- was indicted Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, official misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.

Rolls has been working with the OCPD since 1996. The assaults began in 2016, just before the alleged victim's sophomore year at the local high school, NJ Advance Media says citing the affidavit of probable cause.

The outlet says the assaults on the 15-year-old girl happened at Rolls' home and in his patrol car while he was on and off duty.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.